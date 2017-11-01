LONDON (AP) — British lawmakers are demanding the government release a series of studies it commissioned on Brexit’s likely economic impact.
The government commissioned 58 reports on the effect leaving the European Union could have on various sectors of the British economy. It says making them public would undermine its divorce negotiations with the EU.
The House of Commons passed a motion by the opposition Labour Party on Wednesday calling for the reviews to be released.
Labour relied on an obscure parliamentary procedure to secure the vote, and there was debate about whether it is binding. Commons Speaker John Bercow says it is, meaning the government could be found in contempt of Parliament if it refuses to comply.
The Department for Exiting the European Union said it would “reflect on the implications of the vote” before responding.