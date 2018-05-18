PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Lawmakers in Rhode Island have passed legislation that will forbid advertising unhealthy foods in schools.

The House of Representatives voted Thursday to pass the bill. The Senate has passed an identical bill, but each chamber must pass the other’s version before the measure can head to the governor.

Democratic Rep. Joseph McNamara says the bill builds on legislation passed in 2006, which required public schools to phase-out unhealthy drinks and snacks. He says schools can’t promote healthy eating habits if students are “bombarded” by advertising for junk food.

The bill would prohibit advertising for food and drink products that don’t meet the minimum health standards laid out by the federal Department of Agriculture. It would extend to school-related property like athletic fields, parking lots and school buses.