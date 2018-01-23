BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts lawmakers are considering taxing daily fantasy sports operators like Boston’s DraftKings.

State Sen. Eileen Donoghue has introduced legislation making the online games permanently legal and subject to a 15 percent tax.

The Lowell Democrat’s proposal would also charge the state Gaming Commission that oversees casinos and horse racing with regulating the industry.

Daily fantast sports are online games in which players compete for cash prizes by picking teams of real life athletes and scoring “fantasy” points based on how those athletes perform.

Donoghue says her proposal builds on the recommendations of a special legislative commission on fantasy sports and online gambling that she co-chaired.

Lawmakers in 2016 declared “fantasy contests” legal through July 31, 2018 while that commission developed a more permanent legislative solution. DraftKings didn’t immediately comment.