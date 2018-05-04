ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A top New Jersey lawmaker says his state will not provide so-called “integrity fee” payments to the major sports leagues in any bill regulating sports betting.

The U.S. Supreme Court will soon decide a court case brought by New Jersey challenging a federal law banning sports betting in all but four states.

If the court rules in New Jersey’s favor, Deputy Assembly Speaker John Burzichelli says there will be no payments to the leagues in any legislation the state enacts.

Other lawmakers also oppose such payments.

The leagues, who once were unalterably opposed to sports betting, are seeking a percentage of revenue from the bets.

A preliminary version of New Jersey’s bill contains a provision for such payments, but Burzichelli says that won’t be part of a final bill.