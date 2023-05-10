Microsoft announced another 158 layoffs Tuesday, bringing the Redmond-based tech giant’s total for the Seattle area to 2,901 for the year, the most since at least 2004.

But Tuesday’s cuts, which affect workers at Microsoft’s Redmond offices, are separate from the 10,000 layoffs that were announced in January, and instead resulted from a regular review of business operations, the company said.

“Organizational and workforce adjustments are a necessary and regular part of managing our business,” the company said in a statement Wednesday morning.

Tuesday’s layoffs were separate from 716 cuts announced Monday at LinkedIn, a spokesperson for Microsoft’s popular networking platform said in a statement.

The LinkedIn cuts followed “shifts in customer behavior and slower revenue growth,” LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky told employees in a Monday post.

This week’s cuts follow months of reductions in the tech sector as companies respond to slumping sales, recession worries and the general view that they expanded too quickly during the pandemic.

Since November, Amazon has announced around 27,000 layoffs, by far the most in the history of the online retailer and cloud computing provider.

In January, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said layoffs were necessary to “align our cost structure with our revenue and where we see customer demand.” But he also indicated that those 10,000 cuts would conclude by the end of March, weeks before Tuesday’s cuts were announced.

Microsoft had previously declined to say whether it had specific plans for layoffs beyond the 10,000 announced in January.

In past years, however, Microsoft has often cut staff around the close of its fiscal year on June 30. Last July, the company reportedly cut hundreds of workers as part of a periodic “structural adjustment.”

With Tuesday’s cuts, Microsoft’s Seattle-area layoffs this year now exceed the 2,733 local layoffs it made in 2014 and represent the company’s biggest single-year Seattle-area reduction since at least 2004, which was the earliest Microsoft record available on the state’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) website.

Despite Microsoft’s cost-cutting efforts, the company’s workforce is still nearly 50% larger than it was in October 2019. As of last year, the company had around 221,000 workers globally and, according to media accounts, around 50,000 employees in Washington.