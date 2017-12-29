WASECA, Minn. (AP) — A printing plant that has been the largest employer in the city of Waseca has reached its final day of operations.

Friday marks the last day for the Quad Graphics plant, formerly known as Brown Printing. The Mankato Free Press reports that most of the facility’s 350 employees are out of work but a small group is staying to continue maintenance, move out equipment and support clients at other Quad facilities.

Sussex, Wisconsin-based Quad Graphics bought the Waseca plant just three years ago for $100 million.

When the plant started in 1949 as Brown Printing it had 750 employees at the 775,000-square-foot facility. The plant was the largest employer of the southern Minnesota city of 9,200. But digital media has hurt the plant’s printing business.

