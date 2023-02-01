On its way out of Washington state Wednesday, the final Boeing 747 to be assembled by the company appears to have written its number in the sky.

The jumbo jet, a 747-8 freighter operated by cargo carrier Atlas Air, departed after 8 a.m. Wednesday. It is the last of its kind, built at Boeing’s mammoth facility in Everett where the first 747 took shape in the late 1960s.

Reviewing the jumbo jet’s radar track, FlightAware and other plane watchers saw something was up.

The maneuvers were a last celebration for the aircraft, which was feted at Boeing’s Everett plant Tuesday before taking off at 8:19 a.m. Wednesday.

A portion of the facility used for the plane’s assembly will be converted to a new 737 MAX assembly line.