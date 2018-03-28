LAS VEGAS (AP) — The number of passengers using McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas increased in February compared with a year earlier.
The Clark County Department of Aviation reported Wednesday that 3.5 million people flew in and out of the airport last month. That was up 4 percent from February 2017.
The airport is coming off a record year, after handling 48.5 million passengers in 2017. It’s now up more than 3 percent for the first two months of 2018.
Southwest Airlines remains the busiest carrier, followed by American, Delta, Spirit and United.
About 7 percent of passengers in February were international travelers, and another 2 percent were helicopter patrons.
This story corrects the date reference Wednesday, not Tuesday.