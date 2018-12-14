BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota landowners who unsuccessfully sued the developer of the Dakota Access oil pipeline over land easements have lost their appeal.

The 21 landowners sued for more than $4 million in 2017, saying a company formed by Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners and a hired land acquisition consultant used deception to acquire unfair private land easements.

A federal judge last year ruled that they didn’t prove their case, in part because the fraud-based claims required a higher standard of proof.

They took their case to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which on Thursday upheld the judge’s ruling.

The pipeline has been moving North Dakota oil to a shipping point in Illinois since June 2017.