Have you been laid off?

Take a deep breath, and take heart.

Layoffs happen to almost everyone at some point, said Barbara Ginty, a certified financial planner and host of the podcast “Future Rich.” And despite all the news about layoffs, the economy and labor market are still strong overall.

Still, job hunts are stressful and time-consuming, and you want to be smart with your money.

Here’s what to do now.

Don’t make any big decisions right away

“The first move that you need to do is honestly decompress and not make any sudden decisions,” said Cinneah El-Amin, the founder of the wealth building and career advice platform Flynanced. She got laid off from her full-time corporate job in February.

It’s easy to panic and decide everything about your life has to change immediately. But in the aftermath of any major life change — a layoff, a death, a divorce, a new baby — it’s wise to avoid major decision-making. Your first day of unemployment should not be the day you put your house on the market, cash out retirement and investment accounts, or cancel insurance policies.

Negotiate your severance

Like a job offer, a severance payment may be open to some negotiation. El-Amin recently posted a video on her Instagram account about how she successfully negotiated an additional $20,000 with the help of an employment attorney. You can also negotiate things such as getting a lump sum payout versus installments, changing your last day of work (for instance, moving it back long enough to get you another month of health insurance), and modifying other contract clauses.

El-Amin said she contacted a few law firms until she got a free consultation to determine whether she had grounds to negotiate. In addition to the extra severance, she ensured that she’d be able to talk about being laid off on her social media platforms.

Do a spending audit

To know how long your severance, savings and unemployment benefits will last, you need to know how much you spend every month on necessities.

Having a personal budget would make it easier to audit your spending.

If starting a budgeting journey sounds too daunting right now, there is a shortcut. Open your banking website and download your last few months of credit card statements.

Start by calculating the bare minimum amount you need to keep living your life: rent or mortgage payments, a pared-back grocery budget, transportation costs, debt payments, medical expenses, pet and child care fees.

Then, scrutinize what you’re paying for. Yes, you need phone and internet access, but do you really need unlimited Wi-Fi? Does your paid-off car still need comprehensive insurance coverage? Can you buy your own internet modem and return the cruddy one you’re paying $10 a month for?

Next, go to quality-of-life expenses like subscriptions, streaming services, gym membership and restaurant meals. Take this opportunity to really do a life audit, Ginty said. You’ll probably find some easy things to cross off.

There might also be some things you’ve been paying for on autopilot that you could live without, at least for now. You probably don’t have to cancel every subscription service but do you need all of them? Are you really doing the workouts from your pricey personal fitness app, or could you switch to free YouTube classes and going for walks in your newfound free time?

Once you’ve got that basic unemployment budget in mind, you can calculate how long your money will last.

Negotiate with anyone who sends a bill

You are about to have enough free time to tangle with customer service. Every bill that reaches your mailbox or inbox is up for negotiation. Call your credit card companies and ask if you’re eligible for a lower rate. Call your cable, phone and internet providers and ask to speak to the cancellation team. Tell them you’ll cancel or switch to a competitor unless they can offer you a better rate.

Be strategic with final paychecks

If you’ll still be getting at least one regular paycheck before your last day of work, make the most of those incoming dollars, El-Amin said. You can reduce your 401(k) contributions or other withholdings to squeeze a little more juice. Start making budget cuts and putting more in savings now, not after you’re officially unemployed.

Evaluate insurance and other benefits

Explore your options if your employer will no longer cover all or part of your health insurance premiums. You’re probably eligible to keep your current coverage through COBRA, though it can be pricey and is only temporary. But losing your job is considered a “qualifying life event,” meaning you can sign up for a different plan even though the annual open enrollment period has ended. Check your state’s health insurance marketplace for options.

If your spouse is eligible to get health insurance at work, you can join that policy.

Definitely don’t cancel all your other insurance policies. As with your other bills, it’s smart to evaluate them and decide whether you need the coverage you’re paying for. For example, this might seem like a good time to save a few bucks by getting rid of your renter’s policy, but Murphy’s Law is just waiting to kick you when you’re down. Ginty said post-layoff seems to be when her clients are suddenly faced with ER visits, vet bills and car repairs.

Another insurance issue she sees: “A lot of people assume life insurance comes with them” when they lose their job. It doesn’t. If you have dependents who would rely on that money, start shopping for another policy ASAP.

Think about ways to bring in a little extra

In some states, you can earn a small amount of money in wages without affecting your unemployment insurance benefits. Check with your state’s unemployment agents for detailed information.

So-called “passive income” is not considered wages. You could explore renting out a spare room in your house or renting out your car, pool, garage space or whatever else on various “Uber but for XYZ” apps. You could also sell things.

At minimum, put whatever cash you can into a high-yield savings account. If you aren’t earning at least 4%, it’s time to open a new account.

Brainstorm things you like to do that don’t cost a lot

Going on a job hunt doesn’t mean you aren’t allowed to have fun. You might want to think about how you can keep socializing and self-care on your agenda without blowing rent money.

El-Amin said it’s important to build a buffer into your new budget: You might not be able to go out to eat as often, but a date night with your partner or an outing with your kids can still be a priority.

“Time to nourish and move your body, time with family and friends, that’s kind of the gift of being laid off,” El-Amin said.

Think deeply about what comes next

It’s easy to go from working to diving into a full-time hunt for a similar job, said El-Amin. But let this be a reset. Did you like your job? Do you have other skills you’d like to leverage in your next position? If you can stretch your budget and go a few months without working, do you want to explore starting your own business or creative endeavor?

After being laid off, “I finally had as much time as I needed to find more ways to make more money,” El-Amin said. “I didn’t have to be beholden to the 15-20 hours I allowed myself to have outside of my 40-hour workweek.”

Getting laid off is hard. But with smart financial planning, you can feel prepared to handle whatever life throws at you next.