Layoffs by Seattle-area tech firms pose special challenges for affected workers who here from other countries on temporary visas.

Laid-off workers, who may now have families and homes in the Seattle area, typically have just 60 days to find a new job or face legal problems — including the possibility of having to leave the country.

Those complications can also pose challenges for employers, particularly those that have come to rely on skilled foreigners to fill roles in the tight U.S. labor market.

As The Seattle Times explores this important issue, we want to hear from recently laid off holders H1B visas and other work visas.

We also want to hear from employers that had to lay off foreign workers or that want to hire newly laid-off foreign workers and are navigating U.S. immigration law.

