NEW YORK (AP) — Chairman and CEO of Victoria’s Secret parent L Brands says he is “embarrassed” by his former ties with the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, according to multiple media reports.

Les Wexner delivered the remarks during his opening address Tuesday at the company’s annual investor day in Columbus, Ohio. Epstein started managing Wexner’s money in the late 1980s. The CEO has said he completely severed ties with Epstein nearly 12 years ago.

Epstein was arrested in July on federal sex-trafficking charges, drawing new attention to allegations he had sexually exploited women and girls. He killed himself in jail in August while awaiting trial.

Wexner publicly accused Epstein of misappropriating “vast sums” of his fortune after Epstein was charged this summer.