NEW YORK (AP) — Plans for a twin-tower residential building in New Jersey championed by Jared Kushner are in danger of falling apart as his family’s real estate company threatens legal action against a city that it says ended negotiations for no good reason.
Kushner’s family real estate company accuses Jersey City officials of political bias because the company’s former CEO is now an adviser to President Donald Trump.
Meanwhile, the city says Kushner Cos. and its partner owned it money last year and were in default.
The latest setback for the One Journal Square project comes after the loss of financing from China and of a proposed local tax break.
Most Read Business Stories
- Seattle 2.0 doesn't exist, but ‘flyover country’ offers hidden city gems | Jon Talton
- Early 787 test plane is dismantled for reuse, recycling, or scrap
- The unspoken factor in Amazon’s search for a new home: Jeff Bezos’ support for gay rights
- Apple’s New iPad is the best tablet for almost everybody | Tech review
- Alaska Air to add some passenger fees and basic fare, says merger with Virgin on track
Kushner stepped down as CEO of the Kushner Cos. last year when he became senior adviser to President Donald Trump.