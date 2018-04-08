CINCINNATI (AP) — Grocer Kroger Co. is opening its second restaurant, this time in Ohio.

The Cincinnati-based grocery store chain says Kitchen 1883 will open in the eastern Cincinnati suburb of Anderson Township in the fall. The stand-alone restaurant will be open daily for lunch and dinner as well as brunch on Saturdays and Sundays.

The first Kitchen 1883 opened in Union, Kentucky, in November 2017. Items on the menu included a vegan chili and slow-cooked beef ribs.

The grocery chain dates to 1883. Kroger’s vice president of culinary business and new business Daniel Hammer says the company has new ideas to shape future dining concepts since opening their pilot restaurant.

Anderson Township Trustees President Josh Gerth tells The Cincinnati Enquirer he is “honored” the company picked Anderson for its first Ohio restaurant.