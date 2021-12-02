NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Synopsys Inc., up $14.92 to $349.67.

The maker of software used to test and develop chips gave investors an encouraging profit forecast.

Okta Inc., up $23.10 to $221.18.

The cloud identity management company beat Wall Street’s third-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Splunk Inc., up $5.22 to $116.92.

The maker of software that helps companies collect and analyze internal data beat analysts’ third-quarter financial forecasts.

Five Below Inc., up $9.49 to $198.68.

The discount retailer gave investors encouraging profit and revenue forecasts.

Kroger Co., up $4.44 to $44.65.

The supermarket chain raised its profit forecast for the year.

Dollar General Corp., down $6.98 to $215.81.

The discount retailer gave investors a disappointing profit and sales forecast.

Apple Inc., down $1.01 to $163.76.

The iPhone maker reportedly warned suppliers that it’s seeing weak demand ahead of the holiday season.

Boeing Co., up $14.19 to $202.38.

China’s aviation regulator cleared the airplane maker’s 737 Max to return to flying with technical upgrades.