The nation’s biggest grocery and drugstore chains are testing a plan to work together, trying to keep pace with Americans who increasingly shop with the click of a button or a swipe on an iPad.
Walgreens will begin selling Kroger products in 13 stores near Cincinnati, where Kroger is based, and allow customers to use its locations to pick up Kroger groceries ordered online.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., based in Deerfield, Illinois, has about 9,800 U.S. drugstores. Kroger Co. runs 2,800 locations.
Drugstores have shifted product lineups in recent years, adding food and health and wellness items, potentially luring more shoppers who want to cut down on trips to multiple stores.
CVS Health Corp. is already running pharmacies and clinics inside of Target stores.