At least 104 Kroger and Albertsons grocery stores in Washington would be sold to New Hampshire-based C&S Wholesale Grocers under a proposed merger of the two grocery giants, the companies announced Friday.

That’s almost a third of Washington’s nearly 350 Kroger and Albertsons locations, which operate under the Safeway, Albertsons, QFC and Fred Meyer brands.

The sales in Washington also account for the largest share of the 413 stores to be spun off across 17 states and Washington, D.C. under the $25 billion merger, announced last October.

Friday’s announcement didn’t answer what is likely the biggest question for shoppers: where those 104 Washington stores are located. Retail experts say that information probably won’t be shared until closer to the merger’s approval by the Federal Trade Commission, which the companies hope to see sometime next year.

But the lion’s share of the divestitures — if the merger and the sale go through — are likely to come in the Seattle area, which has nearly half of the state’s Kroger and Albertsons locations, many of which are located close to one another.

Regulators typically require merging companies to sell, or divest, locations that are close to one another in order to maintain competition in those markets.

“Seattle-Bellevue-Tacoma is going to have a lot of those 104 stores,” predicted Jarrad Harford, chair of the finance and business economics department at the Foster School.

Reassurances

Friday’s announcement contained some reassuring news for workers and shoppers.

The $1.9 billion sale to C&S ensures that “no stores will close as a result of the merger,” according to a joint Kroger-Albertsons statement emailed Friday morning.

C&S will also honor employees’ union contracts at divested locations, and employees will also “continue to receive industry-leading health care and pension benefits alongside bargained-for wages,” the companies said.

The sale will not include any Fred Meyer locations, according to QFC spokesperson Tiffany Sanders. QFC and Fred Meyer are both owned by Kroger.

For some Kroger and Albertsons employees, those assurances eased anxieties over yet another major consolidation in the grocery business.

“I’m not really worried about it,” said a staffer at the QFC in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood, over questions as to whether the location would remain with the merged companies or be sold to C&S. “They haven’t really told us anything, other than we’re all going to be retained.” The worker asked not to be identified because they weren’t authorized to speak with the press.

Some shoppers weren’t as comfortable not knowing whether their location would be changing hands or what changes might come under a new owner.

“I think it would make me even less inclined to come here as often,” said Meghann Van Pelt, a regular at the Wallingford QFC, over the thought that the location might end up with C&S.

Another big unknown revealed Friday: C&S may end up buying an additional 237 Kroger and Albertson locations “in certain geographies,” if federal regulators aren’t satisfied that the sale of 416 stores satisfies anti-competition concerns.

The announcement provided no indication where those “certain geographies” might be.

But attorney Doug Ross, an antitrust expert at the University of Washington School of Law, speculates that any extra sales would follow the same pattern as the 416 announced Friday, with many coming in Washington, which has roughly 10% of all Albertsons locations and 4% of all Kroger locations.

“It seems logical that additional divestitures would fall in the same proportion,” Ross said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.