Briccio Guillermo was with friends Thursday night at The Dock, a sports bar in Seattle’s Fremont neighborhood, watching the Kraken play the Dallas Stars while doing his part for the playoff economy.

There was the $150 that Guillermo, 37, had spent on Kraken playoff T-shirts, a scarf and another hat after the team made the Stanley Cup playoffs. There was the $340 for a ticket to Sunday’s game at Climate Pledge Arena.

And, of course, there were all the extra hours, and not a little extra cash, he and his friend have put into establishments like The Dock, which on Thursday was jammed with fellow spenders

“Seems like I’ve gone to bars every other day for the last two weeks watching these … playoffs,” Guillermo said, to the hilarity of friends Peter Nora and Tate Miller. “I need a break. But I can’t take a break.”

The postseason compulsions of fans like Guillermo are welcome news to many Seattle-area bars, hotels, shop owners and other businesses.

Though it’s still early days, many are already seeing a payoff from the Kraken’s unexpectedly successful playoff run.

Advertising

Merch sales have been “insane — Christmas-level sales,” says Olivia Brent, manager at the Kraken Team Store at Northgate.

Over at Simply Seattle, which makes and sells sports team gear, Jamie Munson expects a 30% sales bump through the Kraken’s second home game against the Stars on Tuesday.

Hotels have seen a playoff-related uptick. For the April 22 home game against the Colorado Avalanche, bookings at hotels near the arena and in South Lake Union were up 5% compared to the three prior weeks, according to the trade group Visit Seattle.

“We’re getting some bookings today for Sunday, and I’m sure we’ll get more tomorrow and Sunday itself,” said McKenzie Seims at the Mediterranean Inn, just a few blocks from the arena, on Friday.

And, of course, sports bars have been packed.

The vast Queen Anne Beerhall has been “close to capacity” for each of the away games, says owner Justin Andrews.

Advertising

And for home games, the hall is actually seeing two Kraken waves.

First come the playoff ticket holders, who show up an hour or two early for pregame festivities. Then, once they leave for the arena, “a whole new crowd will come in and watch the game,” says Andrews, who reports that beer sales have jumped 56% during the playoffs.

For many sports fans, this will all be a familiar, slightly bittersweet tale.

Seattle businesses prayed for a playoff payoff last October, and got a very short-lived Mariners’ postseason run. Even shorter-lived was the Seahawks playoff appearance in January.

But the economics of a Kraken run could be different, and not just because Seattle’s fledgling professional hockey team is, well, good.

Start with the math. Every NHL playoff round is best-of-seven, compared to, say, Major League Baseball, which also has three- and five-game rounds. That, obviously, means more opportunities for Kraken-related spending.

Advertising

“The series are so long, even if they only go to five games, it’s still like another whole week’s worth of busy games,” says Tyler Scowcroft, bar lead at The Dock.

And there’s a big novelty factor.

With Seattle in only its second season as a pro hockey town, the market potential for Kraken-related business could be vast, with multitudes of potential fans who have only just begun to buy.

“There’s definitely opportunities to grab fans, especially if you’re in a sport that hasn’t existed in the city before,” says Thomas Smith, a professor of finance at Emory University in Atlanta who studies the economic impacts of sports.

Whether all that adds up to a net gain for Seattle in sports-related expenditures is truly difficult to know, Smith says.

Sports teams and their backers often promise massive economic benefits from big sporting events, or teams, or arenas, even though the evidence is mixed.

Smith notes that much fan spending is actually “substitute” spending — that is, discretionary spending that a consumer would have done somewhere else — by, say, going to play laser tag instead of watching a hockey playoff.

Sponsored

Similarly, the throngs of Kraken fans could simply be taking up bar stools or hotel rooms that might have gone to other guests.

It’s really only when a team becomes so exciting that fans begin spending dollars they wouldn’t have otherwise that the benefits start to add up — as, for example, when Smith’s Atlanta Braves “were winning the World Series and I went out with friends that I wouldn’t have gone out with,” he says.

It also seemed to be case with Guillermo and his friends Thursday night. All said they rarely go out on weeknights — but were happy to make an exception, repeatedly, after the Kraken made the playoffs.

Nora, Guillermo’s friend, thinks that kind of economic transformation happens a lot in hockey, especially for fans who are new to the sport. “I knew when they made the playoffs, it would change the whole dynamic,” he says, waving a hand around at the crowded bar.

Of course, that dynamic can disappear just as quickly if the team in question falls short — a tragedy all too familiar for Seattle sports fans and the businesses that serve them.

Indeed, at The Dock on Thursday night, as the Kraken struggled toward defeat on multiple big screens, the mood shifted from boom to bust.

Advertising

Still, it’s likely to shift back now that the Kraken are at home for the next two games. And, frankly, the team’s first postseason appearance has exceeded expectations to such a degree that some businesses already see themselves ahead.

As Scowcroft puts it, the volumes of beer, tequila and other fare served at The Dock during the playoffs is “very, very high for this time of year.”

In fact, in blustery Seattle, spring can be a season when sports fans are kept home by bad weather, he says. Even if the Kraken fall next week, Scowcroft said, they’ll have already gotten the city and its fans closer “to the nicer weather.”

“If they lose and go out,” he says, “we’ll just salute and thank them for their service, for sure.”