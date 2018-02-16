PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kraft Heinz Co. is reporting a fourth-quarter profit of $8 billion.
The Pittsburgh company said Friday it had profit of $6.52 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 90 cents per share.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations for of 96 cents per share. According to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.
The maker of Oscar Mayer meats, Jell-O pudding and Velveeta cheese posted revenue of $6.88 billion in the period, which also fell shy of forecasts.
For the year, the company reported profit of $11 billion, or $8.95 per share, and revenue of $26.23 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KHC