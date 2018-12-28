PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s government has extended a 100-percent tax on Serb imports to all international brand goods produced in Serbia and Bosnia-Herzegovina.
The new decision was taken Friday at a Cabinet meeting. It is expected to affect goods including auto products, food, construction materials and computer devices, and affect companies including Samsung, Panasonic and Coca-Cola.
In November Kosovo set regional tensions soaring when it introduced the 100-percent tax on Serb imports, saying it won’t be lifted until Belgrade recognizes its sovereignty and stops preventing it from joining international organizations.
The European Union, which facilitates a Pristina-Belgrade dialogue to normalize their ties, has called on Pristina to revoke that decision.
Serbia does not recognize Kosovo’s 2008 independence and will not sit down for talks until Pristina lifts the tariff.