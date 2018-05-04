SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Hundreds of Korean Air Lines Co. pilots, cabin crew and other workers have staged a rally saying they can’t take any more abuse from the company’s founding family.

Hiding their faces with masks to obscure their identities, they shouted slogans against the Cho family Friday evening in Seoul.

One of the protesters was Park Chang-jin, a crew member who was forced out from a Korean Air aircraft at John F. Kennedy International Airport in 2014 when the Korean Air chairman’s daughter threw a tantrum over the way nuts were served.

Authorities are investigating multiple charges against the family of Cho Yang-ho, the chairman, including smuggling and tax evasion.

Another daughter is under investigation for allegedly throwing a drink at ad agency officials, an allegation that she denies.