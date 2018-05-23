SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A Korean Air heiress whose tantrum over nuts delayed a flight four years ago is being investigated by South Korean immigration officials over suspicion of unlawfully hiring housekeepers from the Philippines.

Cho Hyun-ah on Thursday bowed and apologized for “causing troubles” before entering a Korea Immigration Service office in Seoul for questioning.

Cho and her sister resigned from their executive positions at Korean Air in April following public criticism over their behavior and allegations their family mistreated and abused employees.

Cho in 2014 got angry after she was served macadamia nuts in a bag instead of on a dish and her tantrum forced the Korean Air plane to return to a boarding gate at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport.