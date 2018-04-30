SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A Korean Air heiress has apologized in her first public appearance as a suspect in an abuse of power case as public calls urging her family to resign grow.

Former Korean Air Senior Vice President Cho Hyun-min said Tuesday she was sorry for causing troubles as she appeared to be fighting back tears surrounded by reporters outside police offices. Her appearance was broadcast live.

She is a younger sister of Cho Hyun-ah who won worldwide notoriety for a “nut rage” incident four years ago.

Cho allegedly threw a drink at a business meeting with an ad agency. The scandal snowballed to engulf the Cho family as Korean Air employees made tips about other alleged wrongdoing by the family, including possible tax evasion.