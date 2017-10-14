ROANOKE, Ala. (AP) — Koch Foods, one of the nation’s largest poultry producers, will build a $40.5 million feed mill in eastern Alabama.

The Randolph County plant in Roanoke will produce prepared feeds and feeding ingredients to support the growth of Koch’s Pine Mountain, Georgia, processing plant, Al.com reported.

Marilyn Lott, executive director of Randolph County Economic Development Authority, said the plant will hire 27 fulltime employees and 19 truck drivers with a total annual payroll of $2 million. The plant is expected to be completed by the end of 2019.

Koch COO Mark Kaminsky said the company “will build a state-of-the-art feed mill in Roanoke … for a more efficient live operation.”

Kaminsky added: “With the right facilities such as this feed mill in place, Koch Foods will not only remain competitive but look to expand in this area. We appreciate all the support this project has received.”

Roanoke Mayor Mike Fisher lauded the work of the city, Randolph County Commission and development authority in landing the project.

“This company will bring new jobs and economic growth,” Fisher said. “We are fortunate to have this business and we look forward to a long working relationship with them.”

Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield called the announcement a “major investment.”

“The project expands the company’s already significant footprint in the state and will support the growth of East Alabama’s poultry industry with many new growing houses.”