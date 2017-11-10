TOKYO (AP) — Kobe Steel is pointing to a zealous pursuit of profit, unrealistic targets and an insular corporate culture as the causes of massive faked inspection data at the Japanese metals maker.
The company released a 27-page report Friday of its findings on what led to the scandal and measures to prevent a recurrence.
The scandal surfaced last month when the company, Japan’s third-largest steel maker, acknowledged systematic data falsification spanning years that affected products sent to 525 companies, including aluminum castings and copper tubes for autos, aircraft, appliances and trains.
It said safety has been confirmed at 474 companies so far.
Government regulators are also investigating.
Kobe Steel is planning to release findings of another report, by third-party officials including lawyers, next month.