Days after the bombshell announcement that Phil and Penny Knight would contribute $400 million to her new philanthropic investment fund to benefit Portland’s Black community, Rukaiyah Adams says she’s just getting started.

Adams, CEO of the new 1803 Fund, was in Southern California on Wednesday seeking other deep-pocketed investors willing to provide another $400 million to $600 million. That could mean a total approaching $1 billion toward the cause of making generational change for Black Portlanders, with an initial focus on the historically Black neighborhood of Albina.

What could 10 figures do to reverse a legacy of forced displacement in the name of urban renewal, the city-sponsored razing of a neighborhood and commercial district in order to build a freeway, a sports arena and a hospital campus? Adams remains stubbornly vague about how the 1803 Fund will operate.

But the fund’s scope seems vast: Adams says it will attempt to fill gaps that neither government nor the private market have adequately addressed.

Activists working in the community were optimistic about the possibilities and heaped praise on the 1803 Fund and Adams.

“At a time Portland is struggling to find a new direction, this is absolutely a huge win and a huge momentum boost,” said Lakayana Drury, founder of Word is Bond, a nonprofit specializing in leadership development for young Black men.

“It’s an investment in hope,” at a time when hope is hard to come by, said Kay Toran, president and CEO of the human services nonprofit Volunteers of America Oregon. “The situation is so dire, so tragic, all of us on the front line from time to time have crises of confidence.”

In addition to raising new capital, Adams is also starting the search for qualified staffers. She figures the 1803 Fund will hire as many as 15 employees.

Her sole co-worker at this point is D’Artagnan Caliman. They worked together at Meyer Memorial Trust, the Portland foundation created by the grocer Fred G. Meyer where Adams served as chief investment officer until last year.

On its website, the new fund says it “will combine elements of private investing and philanthropy to create a fund focused on helping people thrive and communities prosper.”

Adams calls it “a private equity fund for the people.” But curiously, economic development is not part of the 1803 Fund’s charter, Adams said.

The fund’s first project — dubbed “Rebuild Albina” — will invest in “education, place and culture and belonging” in the Albina neighborhood.

Adams is also on the board of the Albina Vision Trust, a separate effort to reinvigorate the neighborhood and build wealth for those forced out of the neighborhood in the name of urban renewal.

Potential collaboration between the two initiatives, too, remains murky.

“Albina Vision seeks to rebuild wealth and reclaim home for Black Portlanders,” said Winta Yohannes, the director of Albina Vision Trust, in a text message. “The potential to partner with the 1803 Fund, with whom we share a moral and financial focus, has groundbreaking potential for transforming Lower Albina. We look forward to learning more as the initiative is stood up.”

Adams said her life has been a whirlwind since the announcement Monday of the new fund and the Knights’ backing, and she was also hoping to get a few hours of downtime to relax.

Adams admits a plan to form a private endowment funded by billionaires to transform a beleaguered people in a beleaguered part of town takes a lot of faith. That’s where, as Adams said, the “Black girl magic” kicks in.

“The state of being a Black woman is to hold optimism, to hold truth,” she said. “I agree we could be dispirited, we could poke each other in the eye. But then I think of my grandma. If she can raise nine kids with a second grade education, I can tackle this. I have a [law degree] and MBA, I can do this.”