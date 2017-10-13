BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union says that staff working in kitchens of its new building in Brussels have fallen ill and been evacuated after a ventilation malfunction filled the air with fumes.
The European Council said in a statement that “a technical issue” with the ventilation “producing noxious fumes in the kitchens, has led to a number of kitchen staff falling ill.”
Several fire service and police vehicles were parked in front of the so-called Europa building.
Some kitchen staff were evacuated to the old EU headquarters next door.
Most Read Stories
- Suspects’ phones led Northwest investigators to carcasses in one of the biggest poaching cases they’ve ever seen VIEW
- Family of 4 needs $76,000 just to ‘scrape by’ in Seattle, new UW report says
- Whole Foods closing its 365 store in Bellevue
- 'They let him lay there': Family wants answers from Boeing on death of Seattle employee
- Fish-farming company offered money for Lummi Nation’s silence about net pens, letters show
The EU said an investigation has been launched and that the incident won’t prevent the Oct. 19-20 summit of EU leaders from taking place.