As a mixer driver strike continues to halt local government projects and force hundreds of layoffs in the construction industry, King County will try a new tactic in hopes of dislodging stalled labor negotiations between six local concrete companies and their workers.

King County is soliciting bids from concrete companies looking to become the county’s exclusive suppliers of concrete. But, in order to qualify, companies must have a union contract in place with their workers, according to a copy of the county’s request for qualifications.

The offer is meant to secure a steady supply of concrete for the county and push the companies whose workers are on strike to reach a deal, Executive Dow Constantine said Wednesday morning.

“My sincere hope is that by having the opportunity to really secure the business for themselves — $30 million over the course of next three years, much more in the future — that they will understand that there are larger issues and really more money at stake than what’s represented in the relatively minor differences between the Teamsters and concrete companies in this negotiation.”

The concrete companies and Teamsters did not immediately comment on the announcement Wednesday.

Local mixer drivers have been on strike for months, starting with a smaller group in November and later expanding to 330 workers for six companies. Negotiations between the companies and the drivers’ union, Teamsters Local 174, have stalled. Neither side will provide dollars-and-cents details about their negotiations.

Constantine, who has tried to persuade the two sides to reach a deal, said, “the dollars involved are pretty insignificant compared to the economic harm that’s happening right now.”

The county’s request represents a last-ditch effort from local government officials, whose taxpayer-funded roads, light rail lines and other projects are facing delays because of the strike.

Without concrete, construction has slowed or outright stopped on public and private work, including a RapidRide bus-line expansion in South Park, the Washington State Convention Center expansion and other projects. Pressure continues to mount on both sides as contractors can’t finish work and stalled projects have led to hundreds of layoffs in other trades.

Some private contractors may be seeking out nearby nonunion concrete suppliers, but so far, King County has not pursued nonunion drivers to get projects moving. Constantine said concrete can only travel a limited distance to a job site and “most qualified workers are working for large companies that are union.”

King County estimates it will need concrete for at least 92 projects throughout the next three years, including a new rapid bus line to Burien, a new sewage-treatment facility in Georgetown and road improvements.

“To avoid the ongoing impact of the labor dispute, King County is interested in securing one or more exclusive suppliers for concrete that can meet the County’s needs for concrete and avoid labor disruptions,” the county’s request for concrete providers says.

The request states that any company submitting “must have a fully executed collective bargaining agreement with a labor organization that represents 100 or more truck drivers regularly employed in King County,” according to a copy of the request. The contract with workers must be for at least three years and must include both a no-strike clause and a prohibition on employer lockouts during that time.

Those requirements likely apply to few concrete companies other than those whose workers are represented by the Teamsters.

Officials could choose “one or more qualified contractors to be King County’s exclusive supplier” of concrete, according to the request. Other local governments may be able to “piggyback” on the county’s agreement.

Government agencies often make agreements with contractors requiring that no strikes or other labor actions disrupt a construction project, but those agreements don’t typically apply to the suppliers of products needed to build, such as concrete or steel. That means, in a case like this, contractors are at the whim of the concrete suppliers. Constantine said he believes this would be the county’s first deal like this with a supplier.

Constantine’s office says the new deal would not alter existing agreements between contractors doing work for the county and their suppliers, unless contractors opted to change those agreements.

Negotiators for the concrete companies and the union met with two mediators from the Northwest District of Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service last month, but that ended without a resolution.

The two sides are stuck on pay and other issues. Neither side will share exact details, though the companies have said their offer includes a 17.6% pay increase over three years and “improves pension contributions,” among other things.

The union argues the companies want the drivers to settle for a less generous deal than other trades have received in recent years. According to the union, the top hourly rate for mixer drivers is about $37 an hour.

Pay for public projects is higher. On taxpayer-funded job sites, the prevailing wage for a ready mix driver on a King County project starting today would be $69.95 an hour, according to the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries. That includes wages as well as benefits such as health care and pension.

Local carpenters, whose contract included pay rates of $47 to $48 an hour, went on strike last fall before approving a new contract that included a $2.26 wage increase each year.

Constantine also declined to discuss specific dollar amounts.

“This relatively minor dispute has been allowed to grow into something that is threatening our economic future,” he said.

Seattle Times staff reporter Paul Roberts contributed to this story.