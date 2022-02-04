KING 5 owner Tegna is in advanced discussions with one of its largest shareholders, the hedge fund Standard General, about a potential buyout, according to people familiar with the matter.

The deal would be backed by private equity firm Apollo Global Management, which is in talks to receive preferred shares in Tegna and won’t have voting rights, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.

If negotiations are successful, a deal for Tegna could be announced in the coming weeks, the people added. No final decision has been made and talks could still fall through, they added.

In the Northwest, Tegna owns many of the media outlets formerly operated by King Broadcasting Company. In addition to KING and its sister station KONG, Tegna operates KREM 2 and KSKN 22 in Spokane, KGW 8 in Portland and KTVB 7 in Boise, Idaho.

A sale would consummate a yearslong takeover saga for Tegna, which owns 64 television stations throughout the U.S. as well as media properties such as the True Crime Network. Apollo had been in talks to acquire the company two years ago but ended discussions as the COVID-19 pandemic upended markets.

Negotiations were rebooted last year, and the parties have been haggling over issues including Tegna’s concerns that regulators would nix any sale given Apollo’s ownership stake in competitor Cox Media Group, Bloomberg News has reported. Cox owns Seattle’s KIRO 7 station, as well as stations in Spokane, the Tri-Cities and Yakima.

New York-based Standard General, which was founded in 2007 by Soo Kim, primarily manages event-driven funds but it has been known to be an acquirer in the past. In 2015, it acquired more than 1,740 Radio Shack stores through its General Wireless, as well the Radio Shack brand in auction related to its bankruptcy.

Tegna shares jumped as much as 10% in New York trading Friday after being temporarily halted. They closed up 7.4% to $21.34, giving Tegna a market value of $4.7 billion.

Representatives for Apollo, Standard General and Tegna declined to comment.

An offer of around $24 a share would be about a $2-per-share increase on Standard General and Apollo’s previous bid for the company, which was reported by Bloomberg News in September. That bid was later bumped to $22.65 per share, people familiar with the matter said. Media mogul Byron Allen had also teamed up with Ares Management Corp. last year to offer $23 per share for Tegna.

Standard General has run two unsuccessful boardroom battles at Tegna in recent years, arguing in both cases that the company was underperforming and in need of a shake-up.