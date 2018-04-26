HOUSTON (AP) — A charitable organization established by the co-founder of energy company Kinder (KIN’-der) Morgan and his wife has pledged $70 million to upgrade the largest urban park in Houston.
The Kinder Foundation offered the donation Wednesday for city-operated Memorial Park.
The Houston City Council in 2015 approved a master plan for the nearly 1,500-acre (607-hectare) park. An updated plan, announced this week, awaits City Council approval.
Richard and Nancy Kinder set up the family foundation in 1997 to provide grants to impact urban green space, education and quality of life.
Backers say the Kinder Foundation’s $70 million gift takes the lead in the private-public Memorial Park effort to expand access, add trails and habitat, plus improve public safety. The goal is completion within 10 years.