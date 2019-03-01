JENKS, Okla. (AP) — Consumer-products giant Kimberly-Clark Corp. is launching a $120 million expansion plan that it says will add over 50 full-time jobs at an Oklahoma mill.
The Jenks facility opened in 1990 and manufactures Cottonelle and Scott bath tissue merchandise. The mill also includes a regional distribution center.
The company says it will expand the facility by 270,000 square feet (25,000 square meters) and install new resources for making Kleenex folded tissue products and Scott bath tissue.
Tulsa World reports the project is expected to be completed in 2020. Hiring for new jobs is expected to begin in August.
Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker reached a $28 million agreement with Kimberly-Clark in December to retain around 400 jobs. The company subsequently announced it would close a plant in Arkansas by 2021.
