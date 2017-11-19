LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska regulator is set to decide whether to approve the proposed route of the long-delayed Keystone XL oil pipeline through the state.
The decision Monday could have a big impact on whether TransCanada Corp. decides to proceed with construction of the project, which was first proposed in 2008 but repeatedly delayed.
The five-member Nebraska Public Service Commission vote is the last major regulatory hurdle for Keystone XL, which was approved earlier this year by President Donald Trump in a reversal of the Obama administration’s rejection in 2015.
Landowners along the route and environmentalists have opposed the project. Some businesses and unions have supported it as a job creator.
The commission will not be allowed to take into account an oil spill on the existing Keystone pipeline last week.