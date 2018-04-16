LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The developer of the Keystone XL pipeline plans to meet with landowners along its planned route through Nebraska this week and will start surveying for the project in Nebraska, South Dakota and Montana.

TransCanada Inc. spokesman Matt John said Monday that the company will visit all landowners along the proposed route with financial offers. Company officials are forging ahead despite pending lawsuits in Nebraska and Montana that aim to derail the project.

John says company officials will offer a “construction completion bonus” as a new incentive to get landowners to sign easement agreements. They also plan to award bonuses to early signers and will give landowners time to review the contracts with outside attorneys.

Opponents say they’re still trying to block the project.