SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Southwest CARE Center, a once-tiny New Mexico clinic at the forefront of HIV and AIDS research since its founding in 1996, is seeking to expand its research program.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the center’s director of research Tamara Flys said this week Southwest CARE in Santa Fe is looking for partnerships to delve into geriatric, pediatric, diabetes and primary-care research.

The move comes as the center has seen rapid growth over the past five years.

In early 2013, Southwest CARE logged 600 patients, all of them HIV-positive. Today, after an institutional overhaul that saw the addition of primary care, pediatric, diabetes, women’s health and other services, the center treats 12,000 patients in six New Mexico cities.

Over its 22-year history, the center has participated in 100 clinical trials.

