Critical agencies that oversee Europe’s banks and pharmaceutical sector will move from London to cities on the Continent, political leaders in Brussels decided Monday, potentially ominous harbingers of how Britain’s impending exit from the European Union could diminish the country’s economic clout.

The European Medicines Agency will move to Amsterdam, while the European Banking Authority is set to relocate to Paris. Representatives of EU member states voted by secret ballot. In the case of the medicines agency, Amsterdam and Milan ended up tied, with the winner chosen by drawing lots, an EU spokeswoman said. Paris, meanwhile, beat out Dublin for the banking authority.

The departure of the European Medicines Agency, Europe’s equivalent of the Food and Drug Administration in the United States, is a blow to the prestige of Britain’s pharmaceutical industry, an important pillar of the economy and an example of the country’s bona fides in scientific research and development.

The European Banking Authority has strong symbolic value among cities jostling to become Continental Europe’s financial capital. Its departure serves as a warning of the consequences of Brexit for London, currently the banking capital of Europe, and illustrates the fierce competition from other capitals for the spoils.

“There is no upside for the City of London” from Brexit, said Nicolas Véron, a senior fellow at Bruegel, a research organization in Brussels. “It will lose business, not gain.”

From Britain’s point of view, the European Medicines Agency is the larger of the two losses in tangible terms, as it has around 890 staff members. It oversees the approval of drugs for use across Europe, has an annual budget of more than $300 million and generates significant additional revenue for London. For example, on most weekdays its visiting experts fill 350 hotel rooms in the city.

Its departure also underscores continuing questions about how British pharmaceutical companies will be regulated after the country’s withdrawal from the bloc, known as Brexit, a shift scheduled for March 2019.

The sector is an important one, and enjoys substantially more public support among Britons than finance, the image of which has been tarnished in recent years.

Charles Tannock, a Conservative Party lawmaker in the European Parliament, described the relocation of the medicines agency on Twitter as a “huge loss to U.K. pharma,” adding that he was “heartbroken” to lose the organization.

Before the discussion on relocation, Donald Tusk, the president of the European Council, wished all the candidates to host the agencies luck but added on Twitter: “Whatever the outcome, the real winner of today’s vote is EU27. Organized and getting ready for #Brexit.”

Compared to the European Medicines Agency, the banking authority is a minnow in size, with only about 150 employees.

The decision to move the European Banking Authority, though, underlines the risks facing London’s lucrative financial industry from Brexit. The European Central Bank has suggested it might impose extra regulations on eurozone banks operating in London, in effect pressuring them to move to the Continent.

After Britain’s exit from the EU, for example, large numbers of transactions in euros would be taking place outside the reach of European regulators. London dominates currency and derivatives trading in Europe.

In a measure of the prestige attached to the competition to be the new home of the banking authority, Emmanuel Macron, the French president, lent his name to Paris’ campaign. In a glossy brochure Macron argued that because of its quality of life, “Paris is a safe bet for attracting the very best talent.”

Numerous big banks are already expanding on the Continent. Goldman Sachs will add employees in both Frankfurt and Paris, Lloyd Blankfein, the chairman of the investment bank, said in an interview with French newspaper Le Figaro published last Sunday.