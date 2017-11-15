LONDON (AP) — A leading member of the European Parliament is warning Britain that it needs to do more to settle the terms of its divorce from the European Union or risk negotiations being delayed even further.

Manfred Weber is due to meet Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday. In a video message he said Britain needs to resolve issues including its outstanding commitments to the EU, because “when somebody is leaving a club” they must pay their bills.

EU leaders say lack of progress on divorce terms is preventing talks from progressing to future relations. They are due to decide next month whether there has been sufficient progress.

Weber, who heads the parliament’s center-right EPP group, said Tuesday that “it doesn’t look like” talks will be able to move on in December.