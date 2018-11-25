NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s director of public prosecutions says three Chinese nationals will be charged by the country’s anticorruption authority for paying a bribe to influence the outcome of fraud investigations.

Noordin Haji said Sunday the three Chinese men work for the China Roads and Bridge Corp. at the Standard Gauge Railway in the coastal city of Mombasa.

The majority-Chinese financed Standard Gauge Railway is Kenya’s largest infrastructure project since independence from Britain in 1963. Critics say the 610-kilometer (380-mile) project is overpriced and isn’t value for money. In total it will cost $8 billion and critics have made comparisons to the Chinese-financed Ethiopian electric train to Djibouti which is 750 kilometers (465 miles) and cost $3.4billion.

Haji said the three will be charged with giving a bribe of $5,000.