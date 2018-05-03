BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — Kellogg Co. (K) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $444 million.

On a per-share basis, the Battle Creek, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $1.27. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.19 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.

The maker of Frosted Flakes, Pop Tarts and Eggo waffles posted revenue of $3.4 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.31 billion.

Kellogg shares have fallen 17 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has declined slightly more than 1 percent. The stock has dropped 18 percent in the last 12 months.

