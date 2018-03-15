DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Morning News has promoted Keith Campbell, deputy managing editor, to vice president and managing editor in charge of day-to-day newsgathering.

The newspaper reports that the 55-year-old executive’s promotion takes effect immediately. He succeeds Robyn Tomlyn, who left to become editor of the News & Observer in Raleigh, North Carolina, and regional editor of several other dailies owned by The McClatchy Co.

Campbell has been with The News for 28 years, serving in that span as news editor, deputy sports editor and editor of a neighborhood-focused publication NeighborsGo.

Editor Mike Wilson also announced that Nicole Stockdale, deputy editorial page editor, will move to a newly created post of director of digital strategy. News owner A.H. Belo Corp. has prioritized increasing the number of digital subscribers.

___

Information from: The Dallas Morning News, http://www.dallasnews.com