FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The McClatchy Co. has named Mike Fannin, Kansas City Star executive editor and vice president, to be its Midwest regional editor.

In that capacity, Fannin will take charge of news operations at the Star, Fort Worth Star-Telegram in Texas, Wichita Eagle in Kansas and the Belleville News-Democrat in Illinois.

The move was one of several announced by McClatchy on Thursday . Wichita Eagle editor Steve Coffman has been promoted to editor of the Star-Telegram, effective April 9. He succeeds Lauren Gustus, who was promoted to months ago to regional editor for McClatchy newspapers on the West Coast.

Prior to his Wichita assignment, Coffman was executive editor of the Jackson Sun in Tennessee.

Information from: Fort Worth Star-Telegram, http://www.star-telegram.com