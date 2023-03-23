NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
KB Home, up $2.77 to $39.57.
The homebuilder beat analysts’ fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
Worthington Industries Inc., up $8.21 to $61.34.
The metal manufacturer reported strong fiscal third-quarter financial results.
MillerKnoll Inc., down 91 cents to $19.73.
The furniture maker gave investors a weak profit forecast.
Steelcase Inc., up 43 cents to $7.61.
The office furniture maker beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $50.86 to $802.16.
The biotechnology company gave investors an encouraging update on a lung condition treatment.
Accenture Plc., up $18.39 to $271.66.
The consulting company’s fiscal second-quarter earnings beat analysts’ forecasts.
General Mills Inc. up $2.28 to $82.15
The maker of Cheerios and other packaged foods reported strong fiscal third-quarter financial results.
Trupanion Inc., down $15 to $41.19,
The medical insurance company for pets said its chief financial officer, Drew Wolff, is stepping down.