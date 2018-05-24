TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas water park where a boy was killed on a waterslide says it won’t open this season until it resolves issues raised by a state audit but that it thinks the audit was “malicious.”
Attorneys for the company that operates the Schlitterbahn park in Kansas City, Kansas, say in a Wednesday letter to the Kansas Department of Labor that although the park won’t open until the audit’s points are addressed, they think the audit should be withdrawn.
A recent inspection turned up 11 violations, mostly involving record-keeping and safety signs.
The park is scheduled to open for the season on Friday.
The department said Thursday that it was preparing a response.