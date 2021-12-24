Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative for Covid-19 on Friday, days after extended exposure to a staff member who later tested positive.

Harris’s office said she took a PCR test Friday morning and none of the virus was detected. She and her husband Doug Emhoff also took rapid antigen tests which were negative.

On Wednesday, the White House announced Harris has been working “throughout the day” on Tuesday with a staff member who later was found to have the coronavirus.

Harris was tested on Wednesday and found not to have virus at the time. Symone Sanders, a senior adviser to Harris, said Wednesday the vice president will be tested again on Monday.

Sanders said that the staff member, who was not identified, had been fully vaccinated, had received a booster shot and did not have symptoms.

Harris is in her home state of California to mark the Christmas holiday and spent time at a firehouse Friday, honoring first responders.

Sanders had said Wednesday Harris would continue her daily schedule because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “guidance does not require fully vaccinated people to quarantine after an exposure.”