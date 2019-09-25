Kaiser Permanente announced Wednesday morning that it has reached a tentative agreement with a coalition of worker unions that were threatening to hold a weeklong strike in October.

The coalition was composed of local union chapters representing approximately 85,000 Kaiser workers in six states, including the Portland and Southwest Washington branch of the Service Employees International Union, SEIU Local 49, which confirmed the news in a Facebook post.

The tentative four-year agreement covers 85,000 unionized Kaiser workers, 8,300 of which are in Oregon and Washington, according to a press release from Kaiser.

The press release said the deal includes annual pay increases, employee benefits and the creation of a program to reduce a national shortage of health care workers. The SEIU Local 49 Facebook post said the annual pay increases will be 3 percent.

The agreement touches on several other topics that had been raised by the union coalition, including protections against outsourcing and career growth opportunities.

The local chapter said it is still scheduling dates and locations for its members to vote on the contract. If ratified, the contract will take effect Oct. 1.

The contract agreement averts a weeklong strike that had been planned to begin Oct. 14. The strike had been in the works since July and the plans were formally announced last week.

