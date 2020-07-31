Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was released from a New York hospital Friday after undergoing a non-surgical procedure earlier in the week, the Supreme Court said.

“She is home and doing well,” Supreme Court spokeswoman Patricia McCabe said in an email.

Ginsburg, 87, was hospitalized on Wednesday when doctors performed an endoscopic procedure to address an issue with a stent in her bile duct. The court said her doctors described the procedure as a common one done to minimize the risk of future infection. The stent was placed last year when she was being treated for a malignant tumor on her pancreas.

The liberal justice has had a series of recent health issues. She disclosed this month that she was diagnosed in February with a fifth bout of cancer, this time involving lesions on her liver. She said in a July 17 statement that chemotherapy was yielding “positive results” and that her latest scan showed a significant reduction in lesions and no new disease.

