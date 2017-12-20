NEW YORK (AP) — A jury is set to begin deliberations in the trial of a Turkish banker accused of helping Iran evade U.S. sanctions and launder billions of dollars in oil revenue.

The trial of Halkbank executive Mehmet Hakan Atilla has featured testimony about bribery and corruption at high levels in Turkey.

Turkish officials have lobbed counter-accusations that U.S. prosecutors are basing the case on evidence fabricated by enemies of the state.

Atilla’s fate will rest with federal court jurors on Wednesday after a judge reads them instructions on the law.