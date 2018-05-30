PHOENIX (AP) — Jury selection is scheduled to begin Wednesday at the trial of a former elected Arizona utility regulator charged with accepting bribes from a water company owner in exchange for favorable decisions.

Authorities say then-Corporation Commissioner Gary Pierce took $31,000 in bribes funneled to him from water company owner George Johnson and tried to get Johnson to buy him a $350,000 piece of land.

In exchange, prosecutors said Pierce voted for a rate increase that benefited the water company and approved a measure that lets the firm’s owner use ratepayer money to pay his personal income tax bill.

Pierce, his wife, Sherry, water company owner George Johnson and lobbyist Jim Norton dispute the criminal allegations made against them and have pleaded not guilty to bribery and other charges.

It’s unclear whether opening statements will be made Wednesday.

An indictment said Johnson arranged to have $31,000 in payments funneled to Pierce and his wife through a consulting firm. The money was paid to Sherry Pierce, who worked for the consulting firm, and deposited into a bank account held by her and her husband, prosecutors said. Sherry Pierce maintains she was paid for doing legitimate political work.

Prosecutors said the firm was run by an “unindicted coconspirator” who will testify at trial on behalf of the government, but they haven’t publicly revealed that person’s identity.

Norton’s attorney has said in court records that Norton’s ex-wife, Kelly Norton, is the unindicted coconspirator.

Norton, who lobbied on Johnson’s behalf, is accused of acting as a go-between for Pierce and Johnson and aiding in the real estate transaction. Authorities say money for the purchase of property in Mesa was to be provided by Johnson.

The indictment doesn’t make clear what became of the property purchase, but Norton’s lawyer has said the transaction never occurred.

Pierce left the commission in early 2015 because of term limits.