SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — A jury has ruled in favor of a former sales manager at a Rhode Island furniture store who filed a lawsuit against her boss alleging sexual harassment and retaliation.

The Providence Journal reports that Jennifer McQuaide will receive $220,000 in damages, which amounts to more than $600,000 with interest, in her lawsuit filed against Edward Smith and Chariho Furniture Inc.

McQuaide said in her lawsuit she endured sexual harassment while working at the Richmond store starting in September 1999. She says she was fired in January 2000 after she rejected Smith’s advances.

Smith denied the accusations in court and accused McQuaide of making false statements. He said Monday he is “absolutely appealing.”

McQuaide’s lawyer says his client feels vindicated.

