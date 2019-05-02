LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge has overturned a $128 million punitive damages award to the stars and producers of the long-running Fox TV show “Bones” in a dispute over profits.

Judge Richard Rico’s order Thursday is a victory for 21st Century Fox. The studio calls it a vindication.

The ruling leaves in place a $50 million award for compensatory damages, interest and attorney fees.

David Boreanaz and Emily Deschanel, the stars of “Bones” from 2005 through 2017, sued Fox in 2015, saying it denied them profits by licensing the show to Fox’s TV division and to Hulu for below-market rates. They were joined by executive producer Barry Josephson and author Kathy Reichs, who wrote the novels “Bones” is based on.

Their attorneys say they will appeal Rico’s decision.