ST. LOUIS (AP) — A judge has ruled that a St. Louis court has jurisdiction in a lawsuit alleging that Johnson & Johnson products containing talcum powder caused a woman’s ovarian cancer.
St. Louis Circuit Judge Rex Burlison’s ruling on Wednesday preserves a $110.5 million verdict. Lois Slemp of Virginia is one of 59 plaintiffs, with only two from Missouri.
Slemp’s lawyers contended Missouri has jurisdiction because New Jersey-based Johnson & Johnson uses a Union, Missouri, company to label, package and distribute talcum products.
Johnson & Johnson lawyers argued the Missouri company is only one of its contractors, and should not establish jurisdiction.
Most Read Stories
- Former Mariner Bret Boone apologizes after making light of sexual harassment in message to reporter
- Analysis: Six candidates to fill the UW Huskies' offensive coordinator opening
- Microsoft plans multibillion-dollar expansion, renovation of Redmond campus WATCH
- Matt Lauer is fired at NBC, accused of crude misconduct VIEW
- Garrison Keillor fired for 'inappropriate behavior' VIEW
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the ruling prevents the case from being appealed until the other plaintiffs’ cases are resolved.
A spokeswoman for Johnson & Johnson said the company will appeal.
___
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com